State awards mental health funds across Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has selected a total of ten programs across the state to receive $6.5 million in new funding to expand mental health services for children and youth. The new state funding was budgeted by Governor Bill Lee and appropriated by the Tennessee General Assembly in the TDMHSAS budget for the state fiscal year 2022.

In the department’s announcement of funding, grantees were instructed to collaborate with community stakeholders including local education authorities and other partners to design proposals that would have the greatest impact and address outstanding needs. The selected proposals increase school-based services and respond to the increasing need for emergency psychiatric services for children and youth.

Grantees also designed proposals focusing on early intervention services for children from birth to 8 years old. Infant and early childhood is a critical period for determining a person’s lifetime mental health, and funding will allow for the expansion of early childhood mental health training, coaching and consultation, as well as capacity development and awareness building.

“Tennessee is a state blessed with a wide variety of resources and challenges when it comes to children’s mental health. That’s why we took a bottom-up approach to this funding opportunity to empower the amazing mental health providers we work with to design approaches to meet the biggest needs that they see in the communities they serve,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “We are so grateful to Governor Bill Lee for his vision in budgeting this funding and to the members of the General Assembly for their investment in the mental health of our state’s most precious resource.”

Available funding under this announcement was divided proportionally among the department’s seven planning regions based on the number of children and youth living in each region. Programs selected under this announcement of funding include:

Region 2 East Tennessee: McNabb Center, $1.1M – Creating three Crisis Response Teams which will partner with schools, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and detention centers to improve outcomes from a child’s mental health crisis

