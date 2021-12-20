Photo from istockphoto

Sports: Dragons, Lady Dragons sweep Highlanders, first half of District schedules

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 30 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 12/17/21

Clinton girls 57 Scott 40:  The Lady Dragons completed their sweep of the first of half of their District schedule, led by Sarah Burton’s 22 points and a total team effort.  Freshmen Bailey Burroughs and Sydney Herrell each scored 10 for Clinton (6-3, 3-0), and Ally York made her season debut with seven points. 

Clinton boys 51 Scott 49:  The top-ranked Dragons stormed back from 16 points down in the second half in front of a raucous crowd inside the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium and won in thrilling fashion.  Lane Harrison drained back-to-back three-pointers with under a minute to play to first put the Dragons ahead, and then seal the win for CHS (9-1, 3-0).  Harrison finished with 18 points, as did Jeremiah Blauvelt, who scored 14 after halftime as he filled in for injured starter Tyler Morgan (back).  The Dragons were also without arguably their best player as Jackson Garner sat out with an illness.  Trace Thackerson added 11 points for Clinton, which has now won nine straight since a season-opening loss at McMinn County.

ELSEWHERE

  • Anderson County girls 50 Halls 47 (OT)…Halls boys 64 Anderson County 46
  • Campbell County girls 44 South-Doyle 30…South-Doyle boys 61 Campbell County 44
  • Maryville Christian girls 58 Oliver Springs 37…Maryville Christian boys 60 Oliver Springs 52
  • Oneida girls 72 Jellico 29…Oneida boys 74 Jellico 70
  • Mt. Pisgah Christian girls 42 Kingston 40
  • Oak Ridge boys 98 Kingston 59
  • Wartburg girls 71 Coalfield 58…Coalfield boys 78 Wartburg 70
  • Harriman girls 65 Rockwood 26…Harriman boys 67 Rockwood 42
  • Union County girls 56 Austin-East 46…Union County boys 55 Austin-East 51

SATURDAY 12/18/21

  • Liberty (NV) girls 75 Oak Ridge 70 (Tournament in AZ)
  • Stone Memorial girls 69 Anderson County 32 (AC Christmas Classic)
  • Anderson County boys 97 Knox Ambassadors 58 (AC Christmas)
  • Campbell County girls 44 William Blount 40 (AC Christmas)

NCAA Men:  UT’s game at Memphis was canceled due to COVID issues in the Tigers’ program.

NCAA Women:  (Saturday) #3 Stanford 74 #7 Tennessee 63…Lady Vols home vs. ETSU, 6:30 pm Monday.

NBA:  (Friday) Memphis 124 Sacramento 105…(Sunday) Portland 105 Memphis 100…Grizzlies home vs. OKC Monday.

NHL:  Nashville is one of seven (7) NHL teams who have been shelved by COVID until after Christmas.

SPHL:  (Saturday) Ice Bears 6 Macon 3

About Jim Harris

