Smokies to host Holiday Open House

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  The Tennessee Smokies will host their annual ‘Holiday Open House’ on December 9 at Smokies Stadium from 5:00-7:00 pm. Guests will be treated to a myriad of free activities like meeting Santa Claus, raffle door prizes, and coloring activities for children. Complimentary Christmas cookies, coffee, and hot apple cider will be served. Guests may enter through the GoTeez Locker Room Team Store.

The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill located inside Smokies Stadium will be open from 11:00 am-7:00 pm, featuring a special holiday menu, in addition to its standard full menu options.

The GoTeez Locker Room will debut new items including Nike apparel. A store-wide 20% off sale will take place exclusively for this event. 

Guests can renew and purchase ticket plans for the 2022 baseball season throughout the evening. An exclusive open house ticket package valued at $122 will be available for purchase for $75. It includes four ticket vouchers, $15 in stadium cash, a Christmas ornament, bobblehead, and a free appetizer coupon for The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill.

“We’re so excited to be hosting our first holiday open house since 2019! It’ll be a great opportunity to see fans we haven’t seen in a while and for people to see what’s new around the stadium and in the retail store,” said Smokies Director of Outside Events Morgan Messick. “We can’t wait for everyone to come out to see Santa, get a great holiday meal from The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill, and hopefully win some awesome prizes!” 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Norris Greens Party is Thursday (today)

The annual “Greens Party” in the city of Norris will be held today (Thursday, December …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.