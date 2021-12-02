Smokies to host Holiday Open House

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies will host their annual ‘Holiday Open House’ on December 9 at Smokies Stadium from 5:00-7:00 pm. Guests will be treated to a myriad of free activities like meeting Santa Claus, raffle door prizes, and coloring activities for children. Complimentary Christmas cookies, coffee, and hot apple cider will be served. Guests may enter through the GoTeez Locker Room Team Store.

The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill located inside Smokies Stadium will be open from 11:00 am-7:00 pm, featuring a special holiday menu, in addition to its standard full menu options.

The GoTeez Locker Room will debut new items including Nike apparel. A store-wide 20% off sale will take place exclusively for this event.

Guests can renew and purchase ticket plans for the 2022 baseball season throughout the evening. An exclusive open house ticket package valued at $122 will be available for purchase for $75. It includes four ticket vouchers, $15 in stadium cash, a Christmas ornament, bobblehead, and a free appetizer coupon for The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill.

“We’re so excited to be hosting our first holiday open house since 2019! It’ll be a great opportunity to see fans we haven’t seen in a while and for people to see what’s new around the stadium and in the retail store,” said Smokies Director of Outside Events Morgan Messick. “We can’t wait for everyone to come out to see Santa, get a great holiday meal from The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill, and hopefully win some awesome prizes!”