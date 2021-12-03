Search warrant turns up drugs, bombs, arrests

Two men were arrested Thursday when Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Mountain Road in Caryville.

According to a CCSO release, deputies located what is believed to be meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, and two “homemade explosive devices” inside the home, and detained the two men inside for further questioning.

Investigators say that both Raymond William Gibbs and Gregory Wayne Thomas denied knowing anything about the drugs or the paraphernalia, and Thomas, according to the press release, “shared that he had found the explosive devices in a camper.”

According to the release, during the investigation deputies discovered that Gibbs was listed on the Sex Offender Registry, and even though he had been staying at the residence for over a month, he had failed to report his change in residence, which is a requirement of being on the Registry. The release also states that “It was also discovered that Gibbs had absconded from Davidson County and was currently in violation of his probation.”

Both Gibbs and Thomas were placed under arrest, and the explosive devices were taken into the custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

Thomas was charged with possession of prohibited weapons, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gibbs was charged with violation of the sex offender registry, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.