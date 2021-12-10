Sandra L. Pemberton, 74

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 33 Views

Sandra L. Pemberton, 74, went to her heavenly home on November 30, 2021. She was born on February 19, 1947 in Scott County Tennessee to Harley and Ida (Jeffers) Pemberton.  She was the youngest of 12 siblings.   She retired from KFC corporate office in Louisville, Kentucky.  Sandra had a great sense of humor and love to make people laugh.   She is survived by her husband of one year Leroy Smith.   One son Joe Goad II from Oneida.   Two grandsons Jaxson and Maddox Goad and one granddaughter Emmalynn Inbowen. One sister Jane Reed of Michigan and one special sister Stella Terry of Washington state.  Many niece’s and nephew’s. 
Visitation: 1 PM to 2 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.Funeral Service: 2 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

