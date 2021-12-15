Ryan Chad Foust age 28, of Knoxville, formerly of Anderson County

Ryan Chad Foust age 28, of Knoxville, formerly of Anderson County, passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021 at his grandmother’s home in Lake City, Tennessee. Chad was born on Wednesday, July 21, 1993 at the UT Hospital in Knoxville. Chad will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was the life of the party with his brightest smile and his funny sense of humor. He was a great painter by trade and had formerly worked for Rayco Restoration, and fine line painting. He is preceded in death by his father Christopher G. Foust, and two uncles Bobby Foust and Sherman Foust, cousin Andrew Foust, and his grandfather William Claybough and Lowell Vowell, and many special friends.

He is survived by:

Children   Ariana, Aliyah, and Rylan Foust

Brother  Aaron Foust

Sister   Crystal Latham

Mother  Suvella Vowell and Doug Latham of Knoxville

Uncle Terry Foust and Francis of Lake City

Aunts  Angel Foust of LaFollette

            Linda Keith and Carl of Knoxville

Grandmother   Geneva Vowell of Lake City

Special Aunt and Caretaker Josephine Rutherford (Cookie) of Lake City

3 special cousins whom were like brothers Adam and Evan Rutherford, and Daniel Foust.

And a host of special friends who know who they are.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to UT Hospice for their compassion and care.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.Family and Friends will host a memorial dinner on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Coal Creek Masonic Lodge in Lake City.You may also view Chad’s obituary at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.comHatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

