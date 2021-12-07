Ronald Hollifield, age 70, of Clinton

Ronald Hollifield, age 70, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  He was born in Knoxville, TN on June 15, 1951 to the late John and Alma Michaels Hollifield.

In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald Hollifield and brother, Jerry Hollifield.

Ronald is survived by, children, Amber Sims (Kurt) and Jeremy Hollifield (Miranda); brother, Randy Hollifield; nieces, Melanie Hollifield and Jessica Hollifield; sister-in-law, Debbie Hollifield; grandchildren, Abbie, Emily and Allie York and Elyssa, Taylor and Chase Hollifield.

Ronald will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. www.holleygamble.com

