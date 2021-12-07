Roger Lee “RL” Giles age 71, of Clinton

Roger Lee “RL” Giles age 71, of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, December 5, 2021.  He was born October 1, 1950 in Claxton, Tennessee to the late Rodgie and Mary Jane Giles.  Throughout his life Roger loved fishing, playing Bingo, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid University of Tennessee football fan and retired from Boeing after numerous years of service. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by brother, Tommy Giles and nephew, Jason Giles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Debria (Hackney) Giles; son, Robert Giles & wife Carrie; daughter, Lisa Taylor & husband Josh; grandchildren, Gracie & Ethan Giles, Sydney Ogle & husband Nick, and William Taylor; brother, Ralph Giles & wife Shirley; nephew, Rev. Allen Giles & wife Heather and their children; niece, Christie McClure & husband Danny and their children; special aunts, Bonnie Wills and Jeanne Carroll; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins
The family would like to thank nurses Lindsey Sarden and Melinda Wright for the loving care and friendship given to Roger and his family.
The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

