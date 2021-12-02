Rocky Top ramps up for Christmas

The Rocky Top Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held this evening (Thursday, December 2nd) beginning at 6:30 pm behind the Rocky Top Public Library.

The Friends of the Rocky Top Library will have free hot chocolate, the Community Choir will provide the Christmas carols, and the Christmas Story will be read. Again, everyone is invited.

The annual Rocky Top Christmas Parade will be held Friday, December 3rd at 7 pm in downtown Rocky Top. Registration runs from 5 to 6:45 pm Friday, with line-up beginning at 6:45.

