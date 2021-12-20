Rex Alvin McClure

Rex Alvin McClure passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home. He and his twin brother, Roy, were born on July 18, 1963, to parents, Samuel Owen and Martha Phillips McClure. He was a Master Carpenter and co-owned Elite Construction and Repair. He was proud of his work and loved to build anything out of wood. Rex also belonged to the Carpenters Union and served in the United States Marine Corps. He loved stargazing with his telescope, shooting pistols and rifles, reading comic books, collecting decorative tins, and ceramic rabbits.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Shirley Vest, brothers: Bobby McClure, Kenneth McClure, and Eugene McClure.

He is survived by sisters: Kimberly Bibbee, Mary Bryson, Freida England, Marti Fisher, and Margaret King. Also by brothers: Roy McClure, Charles McClure, David McClure, and Sam McClure.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and very good friends.

He is also survived by his very special friend, Richie Swafford. Richie was a brother to Rex, whom Rex loved dearly. We are grateful to you, Richie for the respect, love, and kindness you and your family have shown to Rex throughout the years.

A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 am.

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away. Revelation 21:4.

