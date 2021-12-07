Rev. Dennis Larry Foust, age 79, of Deer Lodge, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on November 19, 1942 to the late Charles and Daisy Wilkerson Foust. Rev. Foust was a member at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church where he was ordained many years ago. He also served as pastor at Deep Springs Baptist Church and Oak Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Foust was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by, wife, Brenda Joyce Gray Foust and brother, Kyle Foust.

Survived by,

Children……………..Denise Palmer (Mark), Amy Weldon (John) and Matthew Foust

Brother………………David Foust (Patricia)

Grandchildren…..Rachel Whiteside (Matthew), Harley Palmer (Ellie), William Phillips, Hannah Phillips, Nina Weldon, Samuel Weldon, Kendall Foust, and Savannah Foust

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 12:00-2:00PM at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow. Interment to follow funeral service at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

