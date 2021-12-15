Rescue Squad collecting tornado relief supplies

The Anderson County Emergency and Volunteer Rescue Squad is accepting donations to help out in the wake of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky, and the surrounding area. 

Chief Terry Allen says that people are encouraged to drop off donations of any and all toiletries, diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene items, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shaving cream, bottled water, and first-aid supplies at the Rescue Squad headquarters at 145 JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway in Clinton.

For more information call Chief Allen at 865-315-5309, or Jessica Ridenour at 865-315-5267.

Donations need to be dropped off by this Friday, December 17th.

