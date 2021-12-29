Regina Bailey, age 55, of Rocky Top

Regina Bailey, age 55, of Rocky Top, TN., went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She will be missed by those who know and love her. Regina was a faithful member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church, she loved her church family. She was a loving mom, Nanna, sister, aunt, and friend. She also loved and cherished spending time with her grandbabies, kids, family, and friends. Regina enjoyed walking, listening to music, and going to church.

Regina is preceded in death by her loving husband Sam Bailey the love of her life; mother, Billie Moore; father, Curtis Moore; and brother, Tim Moore

Regina is survived by her son, Will Gallaher and wife Leslie of Clinton, TN; daughter, Ashley Long of Clinton, TN, and Christina Michelle Waddell and husband Brian of Rocky Top, TN; brother, Greg Moore and wife Wendy of Rocky Top, TN; sister, Patty Moore Humphrey of Powell, TN; grandbabies, Keely, Sydney, and Colton (Delmar) Long,  Peyton Gallaher, Adasyn and Abagyl Rutherford, Little Sam and Gavin Waddell; a special friend that seemed like a sister, Betsy Braden and husband Stevie of Andersonville, TN; mother in law, Shelby Sexton of Caryville, TN. Regina also leaves behind a host of loving family and friends.

Regina’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5 pm – 7 pm with her funeral service to follow at 7 pm, all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN, with Rev. J.J. Patterson officiating.  Her interment will be 1 pm on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

