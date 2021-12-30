Red-hot Dragons win 12th straight, Lady Dragons notch another win in Harriman

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 12/29/21
- Clinton 62 Chattahoochee (GA) 53: The Dragons picked up their 12th straight win as they held off a second-half rally by the defending Georgia 6A state champion Cougars behind Jackson Garner’s 38 points. Garner’s offensive explosion included shooting 8-of-13 from beyond the three-point line. Rishon Bright added 14 points in the scoring column while Trace Thackerson again stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds and seven assists. Clinton is now 12-1 on the season. Clinton plays St. Xavier (OH) at 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Follow this link to watch the game live.
- Union County 59 Thomas Walker (VA) 47
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Karns 59 Fayetteville 48…Sweetwater 61 Wartburg 48…Meigs County 71 Rockwood 29…Cloudland 59 Oakdale 31…Heritage 52 Rhea County 39
- (Sevier County WinterFest) Campbell County 56 Sevier County 55
- (NXT Level in Nashville) Brentwood Academy 68 Oak Ridge 62
- (Renasant Bank Classic, Maryville) Sequoyah 69 Kingston 58…Hampton 89 Scott 73…Stone Memorial 77 Maryville 75
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 12/29/21
- Clinton 60 Oakdale 37: The Lady Dragons improved to 10-4 as they picked up their second win in as many days at the Harriman Christmas Classic. Belle Starnes paced Clinton with 17 points as the Lady Dragons once again played without Sarah Burton, who is resting up this week in anticipation of the resumption of the regular season next week. Freshman Bailey Burroughs tallied another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow freshman Ally York scored 13.
- (Harriman Christmas Classic) Cloudland 53 Midway 18…Unaka 64 Coalfield 51…Harriman 45 Sweetwater 18…Karns 61 Rockwood 32
- (Tourney in Florida) Jellico 50 Poetry Community Christian (TX) 34
- (Tourney in Florida) Bishop Eustace Prep (NJ) 45 Sunbright 40
- (Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic) Upperman 46 Oak Ridge 44