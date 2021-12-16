Ralph Edward Gregory, Sr., age 86, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Spring City Care & Rehabilitation Center. He was born February 1, 1935 in Rockwood to the late William Rote Gregory and Laura Ethel Denton Gregory. He enlisted in the United States Army at the young age of 17 and made a career of serving his country during the Korean Conflict and also in Vietnam, where he received 5 Service Stars, a Bronze Clasp Good Conduct Medal with 4 loops, several additional Medals and Commendations. He retired and transferred to the United States Army Reserves after 20 years of active service. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Rockwood Post #4782. After retiring from the United States Army he worked for the Harriman Paper Board until the factory closed many years later. Ralph loved the outdoors and enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He treasured time spent reading his Bible. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Anglea Gregory and seven siblings.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 66 years Peggy Louise Leffew Gregory of Rockwood

Daughters Gail Roddy & husband, Steve of Kingston

Delorice Monday & husband, John of Spring City

Laura Carrington & husband, David of Auburn, AL

Patty Gregory of Rockwood

Son Ralph Gregory, Jr. of Kingston

Grandchildren Dawn Meeks & husband, Brad of Muncie, IN

Jessica Lagneaux of Cambridge, OH

Amanda May of Spring City

Sara Carrington of Auburn, AL

Timothy Roddy of Knoxville

Jonathan Monday of Graysville

Great-grandchildren McKinzie Meeks and Morgan Meeks of Muncie, IN

Eeston May of Spring City

Brother-in-law Billy Leffew of Rockwood

Special Friends Ray and Phyllis Devaney of Rockwood

Several extended family members and many friends

Private services will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Roane County Military Honor Guard, c/o James Rhyne, 346 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.