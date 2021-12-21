Phoenix Jamison Taylor, age 4 months

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 129 Views

On ​Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Angels carried Phoenix Jamison Taylor home to God. Phoenix, age 4 months, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  He was a happy baby.  Phoenix and his sister were best friends.   He loved to sit and watch football with daddy.

Phoenix is survived by his father, Clayton Taylor of Oak Ridge, TN, mother, Jade Berg of Clinton, TN: sister, Reagan Duff of Clinton, TN: grandmother, Debra Casado of Clinton, TN: aunts, Aleena Vargas of Davie, FL, Janelle Casado of Clinton, TN: uncles, Anthony Berg of Clinton, TN, Randall Taylor of Madisonville, KY, Clayton (Elaine) Bryant of Knoxville, TN.

No services are planned at this time.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Benford Bruce Behre III age 44

Benford Bruce Behre III age 44, passed away suddenly of a prolonged illness at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.