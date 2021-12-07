Paving project on new bridge pushed back to Thursday

Following up on a report we brought you on Monday, the city of Clinton’s Project Coordinator for the Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project, Lynn Murphy, said Monday that the construction work that had been originally scheduled to begin today (Tuesday, December 7th), it will now begin early Thursday morning (December 9th). Monday’s rain caused delays for the asphalt sub-contractor on a separate project, and pushed the scheduled paving work in Clinton back by a couple of days.

When work on this phase of the push to open the full width of the new bridge span, asphalt will be installed on the approaches on each end of the new bridge, which should smooth the transition from the roadway to the bridge deck.

Once asphalt paving is complete, pavement markings will be installed, which Murphy says will lead to the “opening [of] the full width of the bridge and the [creation of] five northbound lanes, two southbound lanes, a center dividing buffer lane, and bike lanes in each direction. Two northbound lanes will turn left onto Highway 61 headed toward Oak Ridge, two others will continue straight into downtown Clinton and one that will turn right toward Norris.

Meanwhile, next to the new structure, workers have been busy dismantling the old bridge, and photos from the site show that significant progress has been made. This morning, Murphy says that by Christmas, all the concrete deck, sidewalks, and parapet walls should be removed, which will basically leave behind just the metal skeleton of the 80-year-old structure.

Photo by Lynn Murphy

Large sections of steel will be cut free by workers using handheld oxygen-acetylene cutting torches. A barge-mounted crane will then lower them to an empty barge, where larger sections will be cut into smaller pieces, and then transferred to trucks for removal. The large beams will be retained for future use and the smaller pieces will be recycled as scrap iron. All steel belongs to Blalock, under terms of the contract.

When all the bridge steel has been removed, the two concrete piers will be removed from the river by “sawing them off a few feet above the water surface level.” The remaining concrete pier sections in the water will then have holes drilled vertically into them, and low-level explosives will be used to break them up.

Once detonated, any concrete and reinforcement steel in the water will be removed using a clamshell bucket attached to a crane cable.

Even once that work is completed, there will still be much to do before construction comes to a close. That includes the construction of new stormwater drainage along Riverside Drive, building the new section of Riverside Drive, the new replacement section of the Lakefront Park walking trail, and the replacement boat dock beside the launch ramp.