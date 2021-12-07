Passerby rescues woman from sinking car

A passerby dove into Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge and pulled a woman out of her sinking car on Sunday.

Shortly before 3 pm Sunday, police were called to Melton Lake Drive after a car left the roadway near the rowing tower and was sinking.

The passerby, identified as Tennessee Department of Correction employee Anthony Gaudet, pulled over after spotting the car in the water and jumped in, swam to the car, helped the driver out and pulled her back to shore, where other people who had stopped to help assisted them out of the water.

The woman, whose name is not being released, was taken to an area hospital. According to the Oak Ridger newspaper, witnesses told investigating officers that it appeared that the car had been deliberately driven into the water in an attempt to commit suicide.

Police say the car was allowed to sink and that it remains in the water due to its location some 100 feet from shore.