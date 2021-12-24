ORT: Oak Ridge to host qualifying round for TN Songwriters Week

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) Oak Ridge has been selected to host a qualifying round in February for Tennessee Songwriters Week, and applications are now open for the competition.

It’s the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development’s fourth annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The Knoxville area’s qualifying round will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Oakey’s Sports Bar in Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge was among 30 locations statewide selected as a qualifying round host.

Winners of Oak Ridge’s qualifying rounds will be among 120 songwriters to advance to showcase events across Tennessee. Six showcase finalists will earn prizes, including performing an original piece at the historic Bluebird Cafe, a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International, and a branded commemorative guitar.

Songwriters can apply to compete in Oak Ridge’s 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week qualifying round on the Explore Oak Ridge website at https://exploreoakridge.com/songwriters-week/. Applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. February 8.

