ORT: Oak Ridge to host qualifying round for TN Songwriters Week

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

(Information from Oak Ridge Today)  Oak Ridge has been selected to host a qualifying round in February for Tennessee Songwriters Week, and applications are now open for the competition.

It’s the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development’s fourth annual Tennessee Songwriters Week. The Knoxville area’s qualifying round will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Oakey’s Sports Bar in Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge was among 30 locations statewide selected as a qualifying round host.

Winners of Oak Ridge’s qualifying rounds will be among 120 songwriters to advance to showcase events across Tennessee. Six showcase finalists will earn prizes, including performing an original piece at the historic Bluebird Cafe, a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International, and a branded commemorative guitar.

Songwriters can apply to compete in Oak Ridge’s 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week qualifying round on the Explore Oak Ridge website at https://exploreoakridge.com/songwriters-week/. Applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. February 8.

For more, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

MEDIC looks to close 2021 out on a high note

MEDIC is encouraging donations the week after Christmas to continue to stabilize the regional blood …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.