ORT: Death penalty decision expected after start of new year

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 292 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a decision could be announced in January as to whether the state will seek the death penalty against two Oak Ridge residents facing numerous charges in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of 36-year-old Jennifer Gail Paxton.

Paxton’s body was found during a search of a home on East Fairview Road on August 5, 2020, after Oak Ridge police responded to a report of a possible homicide.

Investigators say that Paxton had allegedly been lured to the home with the promise of a place to stay but, once there, she instead became the victim of a series of gruesome crimes that culminated with her being strangled to death and her body stuffed into a freezer.

 

54-year-old Sean Shannon Finnegan and 23-year-old and Rebecca Elizabeth Dishman have both been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 10 other charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

A prosecutor told a judge last year that the two could face the death penalty for the “especially heinous” murder. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Finnegan and Dishman are charged in a separate case with aggravated rape of a child, according to ORT, which reports that a conviction, in that case, would result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

You can read more about the most recent updates on this case by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.  We also have links to a couple of our previous stories in this story on our website as well.

