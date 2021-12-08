ORSSAB in search of new members

The DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) has begun its annual membership recruitment drive to fill seats on the Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board (ORSSAB).

(Submitted)  The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) invites residents of the counties surrounding the Oak Ridge Reservation to fill vacancies on the Oak Ridge Site-Specific Advisory Board (ORSSAB).  The board meets monthly to hear directly from OREM personnel on the progress of the environmental cleanup of Manhattan Project-era facilities and provide community feedback and recommendations.

“The recommendations from this board and the perspective of its members are incredibly valuable to our program, and they help influence and guide our decision-making,” said Laura Wilkerson, OREM acting manager. “Membership is the best, most direct way to understand the environmental cleanup underway, interact with project managers, and to make your opinions known to DOE.”

As a citizens advisory board, technical expertise is not required. ORSSAB strives to reflect the broad spectrum of backgrounds and viewpoints from residents in the counties surrounding the DOE Oak Ridge Reservation. Geographically, this includes residents in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Meigs, Morgan, Roane and Union counties.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 28. Membership applications are available on the board’s website at www.energy.gov/orssab, by email at orssab@orem.doe.gov, or board staff can also be reached at (865) 241-4583 or 241-4584.

ORSSAB’s next meeting is 6 p.m. on February 9. The presentation will be on the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), which is the legislation that governs federal advisory boards. All ORSSAB board and committee meetings are open to the public.

