ORPD increases presence at, near ORHS

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

Oak Ridge Police increased their presence on the campus of Oak Ridge High School on Tuesday, one day after students spent much of the day under lockdown due to a shooting threat reportedly made on social media. 

Oak Ridge Police say they are investigating the alleged threat, and school officials say the decision to place Oak Ridge High under a “level three” lockdown was made out of an abundance of caution.  Under a level three lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of the school building and all exterior and classroom doors were locked.  Officials said Monday that during the lockdown, the class schedule remained intact and students were dismissed at their usual time.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Swimming pools to close at Norris Dam, Cove Lake State Parks; public asked for replacement suggestions

Tennessee State Parks will seek input from visitors to 11 of its parks, including Norris …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.