ORPD increases presence at, near ORHS

Oak Ridge Police increased their presence on the campus of Oak Ridge High School on Tuesday, one day after students spent much of the day under lockdown due to a shooting threat reportedly made on social media.

Oak Ridge Police say they are investigating the alleged threat, and school officials say the decision to place Oak Ridge High under a “level three” lockdown was made out of an abundance of caution. Under a level three lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of the school building and all exterior and classroom doors were locked. Officials said Monday that during the lockdown, the class schedule remained intact and students were dismissed at their usual time.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.