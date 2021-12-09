ORFD: Lithium battery causes fire, no injuries

An Oak Ridge man and his two dogs were displaced following a fire at their Cedar Lane home early Wednesday morning.

According to an Oak Ridge Fire Department press release, crews responded to the house shortly before 3 am after the homeowner called 911 and reported that a lithium battery was on fire in his living room.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes of the call, according to the ORFD, and found smoke and fire in the front of the residence. Despite crews being able to contain the fire within about 10 minutes, there was significant smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

The man and his dogs were able to safely evacuate before the fire department arrived. Speaking to fire personnel at the scene, he credited his working smoke alarms for alerting him to the fire and allowing a safe exit.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473) or visit the Fire Department’s page on the City’s website: www.OakRidgeTN.gov.

“We would also like to remind all residents to close doors before you go to sleep,” said Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard in the release. “Closing the door reduces fire growth and spread, limits damage to your home, and could possibly save your life.”

In this instance, the bedroom door closest to the fire was closed and there was no damage to the room. Meanwhile, another bedroom that had the door open suffered some fire and smoke damage.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by lithium batteries that were overcharged.