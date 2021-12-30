OR Chamber set to recognize Dodson, Wilson

We would like to remind you that the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will honor area business leaders and businesses during an awards dinner next week.

The second annual “An ExtraORdinary Evening Installation and Awards Dinner” is scheduled to start at 7 pm on Friday, January 7, at the Oak Ridge Children’s Museum. The cocktail hour will begin at 6.

Jim Dodson and David Wilson will be presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious awards at the event.

Dodson will be the recipient of the Eugene L. Joyce Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to recognize and celebrate individuals who have truly distinguished themselves and embody the essential values of volunteerism, community service, and dedication to the economic vitality of the community, according to Chamber leaders.

Wilson, who serves as the chair of the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board, will receive the Kerry Trammell Volunteer of the Year Award. The award is named after the late Kerry Trammell, who was a long-time member and volunteer for the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

The awards and installation dinner will also include the naming of several other award recipients.

The cost to attend the dinner is $99 for members of the Oak Ridge Chamber, $150 for non-members. Sponsorship opportunities and Millennium Partner discounts are available. In addition to the dinner, the event will include dancing, music, and a cash bar. The dress code for the dinner is black tie optional.

Those interested in attending may register by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org. Contact BreAnna Robinson at (865) 483-1321 or events@orcc.org for more information.