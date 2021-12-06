OR announces traffic restrictions ahead of parade

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., and as a result, there will be several traffic changes drivers and parade-goers should be aware of.
The parade will follow its traditional route:
- Begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road
- From there, it will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike
- It will continue west on the Turnpike to end at Oak Ridge High School
Initial road closures will begin around 5 p.m. All roads surrounding the parade route will be closed by 5:45 p.m. The parade is expected to end around 8 p.m.
Oak Ridge Police Department officers will be directing traffic and monitoring the parade route for safety purposes.
Parade participants will begin lining up at Corporate Center around 4 p.m.
More information on the parade can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org.