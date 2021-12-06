OR announces traffic restrictions ahead of parade

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., and as a result, there will be several traffic changes drivers and parade-goers should be aware of.

The parade will follow its traditional route:

Begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road

From there, it will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike

It will continue west on the Turnpike to end at Oak Ridge High School

Initial road closures will begin around 5 p.m. All roads surrounding the parade route will be closed by 5:45 p.m. The parade is expected to end around 8 p.m.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers will be directing traffic and monitoring the parade route for safety purposes.

Parade participants will begin lining up at Corporate Center around 4 p.m.

More information on the parade can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org.