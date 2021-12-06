OR announces traffic restrictions ahead of parade

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 45 Views

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., and as a result, there will be several traffic changes drivers and parade-goers should be aware of.

The parade will follow its traditional route:

  • Begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road
  • From there, it will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike
  • It will continue west on the Turnpike to end at Oak Ridge High School

Initial road closures will begin around 5 p.m. All roads surrounding the parade route will be closed by 5:45 p.m. The parade is expected to end around 8 p.m.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers will be directing traffic and monitoring the parade route for safety purposes.

Parade participants will begin lining up at Corporate Center around 4 p.m.

More information on the parade can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Miltary Veterans Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted)  Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.