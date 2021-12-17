Ogle Stooksbury, 81

Ogle Stooksbury, 81, born 5-17-40, of Powell TN, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2021.
Graduate of Lafollette High School 59, USAF 59-63, Knoxville Business College, Retired Valley Fidelity Bank of Knoxville.  Past State Secretary-Treasurer of Optimist Club, Member of Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club, Grace Noters Dulcimer Group, Bells Campground Baptist Church (Powell). Enjoyed a lifetime of interests too numerous to list, highlighted by his joy for the restoration of antique cars, tractors, and motorcycles.  And any opportunity to join a bluegrass session to play the upright bass fiddle. Devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather who leaves all surviving generations a model legacy to follow for a full and complete life.
Leaves wife of 58 years, Sarah Elizabeth (Boshears) Preceded by; Parents:  Taylor & Minnie.  Brothers/Sister; Clifford, Elvin, Dock, Lucy Hovers. Survived by:  Sister: Arizona Powell (Ken).  Children: Mark Stooksbury (Mitsy), Linda Severs (Jeff). Grandchildren: Mason Stooksbury (Paige), Mitchell Stooksbury, Jessica Severs (Frank England), Luke Severs. And several Nieces & Nephews.  The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers (Sharla & Melody)
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10-11 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Aiken officiating. Ogle will be buried at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Gideons International (gideons.org/donate)

