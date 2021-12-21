Oak Ridge woman faces charges after drug overdose

An Oak Ridge woman was arrested in Knox County on Friday on charges including child abuse and neglect after she was found unresponsive suffering from a drug overdose in her running pickup truck with her toddler in the back seat.
Knoxville Police were called to the Food City on Clinton Highway shortly after 7 pm on Friday after a passerby came across a woman later identified as 31-year-old Kaitlyn Carringer of Oak Ridge unresponsive behind the wheel of a running Ford F150, with a child in the back seat.
Officers report that they determined she was suffering from a narcotic overdose, and administered Narcan (Suboxone) to reverse the effects of the drugs.  When she came to, Carringer reportedly admitted to officers that she had injected herself with heroin, and that she had never overdosed before.  She also reportedly told officers she had taken the drugs because she had “had a bad day and that her husband was arrested earlier today in Anderson County for domestic assault.”
She consented to a blood draw, and was taken to the Knox County Jail on charges of driving under the influence (first offense) and with child abuse/neglect/endangerment.
DCS was contacted and the toddler was placed into the care of his maternal grandmother.  The child was not injured.

