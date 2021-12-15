Oak Ridge taps Cummings as next football coach

Halls High School football coach Scott Cummings, a five-time District Coach of the Year winner with more than 20 years of head coaching experience, will be the next head coach at Oak Ridge High School.

Oak Ridge Schools announced Monday that Cummings, the 2020 District Coach of the Year, will join the Wildcats after three years at Halls High School. Cummings succeeds the legendary Joe Gaddis, who retired from coaching last month.

After being named the head coach at West High School in Knoxville in 2002, Cummings ended his time with the Rebels as the program’s all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances and playoff victories, leading West to a runner-up finish in the 2013 state championship before winning it all the following season.

In 2015, Cummings began a four-year stint at Cleveland High School where he led the Blue Raiders to three playoff appearances.

Cummings headed back to Knoxville in 2019 to coach Halls, leading the Red Devils to three straight playoff appearances.