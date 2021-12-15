Oak Ridge taps Cummings as next football coach

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

Halls High School football coach Scott Cummings, a five-time District Coach of the Year winner with more than 20 years of head coaching experience, will be the next head coach at Oak Ridge High School.

Oak Ridge Schools announced Monday that Cummings, the 2020 District Coach of the Year, will join the Wildcats after three years at Halls High School. Cummings succeeds the legendary Joe Gaddis, who retired from coaching last month.   

After being named the head coach at West High School in Knoxville in 2002, Cummings ended his time with the Rebels as the program’s all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances and playoff victories, leading West to a runner-up finish in the 2013 state championship before winning it all the following season.

In 2015, Cummings began a four-year stint at Cleveland High School where he led the Blue Raiders to three playoff appearances.

Cummings headed back to Knoxville in 2019 to coach Halls, leading the Red Devils to three straight playoff appearances.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Two from ET win Mr. Football honors

(TSSAA)  Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2021 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.