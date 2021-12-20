Oak Ridge in search of Poet Laureate

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Public Library has announced its support of a local initiative to select and name a Poet Laureate for the City of Oak Ridge.

According to a press release, the Oak Ridge Poet Laureate Committee is seeking a poet of excellence, who has lived in Oak Ridge for at least one year and is inspired to “represent our City and all it strives to be.”

Anyone can nominate someone they believe is the best fit for the role and self-nominations are accepted as long as they can continue to live in the City throughout the appointment. According to the committee, they must have “significant publication history including books (excluding self-published and vanity presses), and in a variety of journals and/or media.”  Additionally, the individual must have received recognition in the field and have demonstrated “literary excellence.”

The poet shall have demonstrated a previous commitment to promoting awareness of poetry and must be 18 years of age or older.

Nominations can be submitted online at ORPL.org between now and Jan. 1, 2022.

The nominee will be presented to the Oak Ridge City Council for consideration in February 2022.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.

