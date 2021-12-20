Oak Ridge expands prohibition on smoking to vaping near playgrounds, etc.

The Oak Ridge City Council has passed changes to an ordinance that you’ll need to pay attention to at City parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts, and ballfields – especially if you smoke or vape.

In August of 2020, the Oak Ridge City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting smoking on the grounds of any city-owned playground.

A change adopted during this month’s City Council meeting expands the prohibition against smoking on playgrounds to include the use of vaping products.

Additionally, the change expands the prohibition to the use of tobacco products and vapor products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts, and other city-owned property (which includes ballfields) that are accessible by youth such as – the Oak Ridge Civic Center (Recreation Building) and common areas outside of the Oak Ridge Public Library. The prohibition does not apply to parking lots.

As a reminder, smoking and vaping are already prohibited inside City-owned buildings. This ordinance does not change any rules already in place with respect to inside buildings.

There are exceptions that the City Manager is authorized, but not required, to make. The City Manager can establish designated areas within these properties where smoking and/or the use of tobacco products and/or vapor products are allowed. Those areas would be designated with appropriate signage. At this time, none have been designated.

This ordinance shall become effective Dec. 23, 2021, which is 10 days after it was adopted by City Council on the second reading. While warnings may be issued by law enforcement as part of the education effort, enforcement through the use of citations shall not occur prior to February 1, 2022.

After this date, violations can be reported by calling the Oak Ridge Police Department non-emergency line at (865) 425-4399.

To view the full ordinance, visit oakridgetn.gov/department/CityClerk/Government/2021-Adopted-Ordinances or click here.

To learn more about the ordinance and view frequently asked questions related to this ordinance, click here.