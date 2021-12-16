Oak Ridge Chamber announces 2nd annual ‘ExtraORdinary Evening’

(OR Chamber) The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will honor area business leaders and businesses at its second annual An ExtraORdinary Evening Installation and Awards Dinner to be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 7 at the Oak Ridge Children’s Museum. The Cocktail hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. Jim Dodson and David Wilson will be presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious awards at the event.

Jim Dodson will be the recipient of the Eugene L. Joyce Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to recognize and celebrate individuals who have truly distinguished themselves and embody the essential values of volunteerism, community service, and dedication to the economic vitality of our community. It is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s preeminent award given to honor the memory of the late Eugene L. Joyce.

David Wilson, Chairman of the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board will receive the Kerry Trammell Volunteer of the Year Award. The award is named after the late Kerry Trammell, who was a long-time member and volunteer for the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

The awards and installation dinner will also include the naming of several other award recipients. The awards and nominees are as follows:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Saad Aqqad

Amanda Lovegrove/Leah Hunter

Young Professional of the Year

Naomi Asher of the United Way of Anderson County

Kirby Deal of Girls, Inc.

Ashley Saunders of UCOR

Community Impact Award

Dos Bros

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

GEM Technologies

Business of the Year Award

Life Safety Inspections

UCOR

Small Business of the Year Award

Sassy Pants Sweets and Treats

Oak Ridge Pharmacy

Promo Joe by Jessica

Non-Profit of the Year

Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge

ETHRA

Clinch Valley Trail Association

Cost to attend the dinner is $99 for members of the Oak Ridge Chamber, $150 for non-members. Sponsorship opportunities and Millennium Partner discounts are available. In addition to the dinner, the event will include dancing, music and a cash bar. The dress code for the dinner is black tie optional. Those interested in attending may register by visiting the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. Contact BreAnna Robinson at 483-1321 or events@orcc.org for more information. Deadline to RSVP is noon on Monday, January 4.

The event sponsor is M&M Productions. Presenting sponsors are the Chamber’s Titanium Millennium Partners: UT-Battelle and Consolidated Nuclear Services; Platinum Millennium Partner: The University of Tennessee, ORNL Federal Credit Union and Y-12 Federal Credit Union; Gold Millennium Partners: UCOR and Oak Ridge Associated University; and Silver Millennium Partner: Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.