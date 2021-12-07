Oak Ridge accepting applications to serve on boards, committees

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is currently accepting applications for board members on all City boards and commissions.

Oak Ridge residency is required for appointment to a City board or commission (except for the Oak Ridge Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Hotel/Motel Representation and the Trade Licensing Board). Members serve without compensation.

Individuals interested in serving on a City board and/or commission must submit a completed 2021 Boards and Commissions Application to the City Clerk’s Office in the Municipal Building by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Applications can be completed online on the City’s website: www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections.

Late applications will not be considered.

All City boards and commissions are authorized by City Council. A meet and greet between City Council and any candidates who are interested in applying for vacancies on City boards and commissions will take place in mid-January. The Oak Ridge City Council will appoint members to these boards and commissions during the February 14, 2022, regular meeting.

If someone would like a paper copy of the application mailed to them, or if they have any further questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

For more information on the vacancies available and to apply online, visit www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections.