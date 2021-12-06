‘Norris Shines’ back for a second go-around

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 17 Views

The second annual Norris Shines event will take place again this year from December 12 to December 26.

With the goal of lighting up Norris, this committee is encouraging all Norrisonians to decorate their homes and yards with lights, wreaths, garlands, inflatables, and trees so residents and visitors can enjoy a “driving tour” through the town.

The Norris Shines committee consists of Ann Lesar, Missy Tortora, and Bonnie Peacock from the Norris Woman’s Club, Brianne Kibler from the Norris Recreation Commission, and Cynthia Edrington from Keep Norris Beautiful which is a working beautification committee under “Keep Anderson County Beautiful.

According to the Norris Shines Committee Chairperson, Bonnie Peacock, last year’s Norris Shines was a great success. “We were surprised and very pleased that so many people got the Christmas spirit and decorated their homes,” said Peacock. “I think everyone really enjoyed riding through Norris to see the lights.”

It is estimated that over 200 Norris homes decorated their houses for the Christmas event in 2020. The Norris Shines committee predicts even more homes will join the event in 2021.

“We are now seeing Christmas decorations going up all over town,” said Peacock. “It is really exciting and gets you in the Christmas spirit.

For more information visit Norris Recreation Commission on Facebook or call Bonnie Peacock at 865-388-0788.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Waffle House raided, one arrested

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers with the Caryville Police …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.