‘Norris Shines’ back for a second go-around

The second annual Norris Shines event will take place again this year from December 12 to December 26.

With the goal of lighting up Norris, this committee is encouraging all Norrisonians to decorate their homes and yards with lights, wreaths, garlands, inflatables, and trees so residents and visitors can enjoy a “driving tour” through the town.

The Norris Shines committee consists of Ann Lesar, Missy Tortora, and Bonnie Peacock from the Norris Woman’s Club, Brianne Kibler from the Norris Recreation Commission, and Cynthia Edrington from Keep Norris Beautiful which is a working beautification committee under “Keep Anderson County Beautiful.

According to the Norris Shines Committee Chairperson, Bonnie Peacock, last year’s Norris Shines was a great success. “We were surprised and very pleased that so many people got the Christmas spirit and decorated their homes,” said Peacock. “I think everyone really enjoyed riding through Norris to see the lights.”

It is estimated that over 200 Norris homes decorated their houses for the Christmas event in 2020. The Norris Shines committee predicts even more homes will join the event in 2021.

“We are now seeing Christmas decorations going up all over town,” said Peacock. “It is really exciting and gets you in the Christmas spirit.

For more information visit Norris Recreation Commission on Facebook or call Bonnie Peacock at 865-388-0788.