New TN license plates to debut in January

In observance of the 225th anniversary of Tennessee statehood Governor Bill Lee unveiled the state’s new standard license plate. The design of the new license plate was chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

More than 300,000 Tennessee residents cast a vote, with 42% voting for the winning design. Per the Tennessee statute, the license plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. This statute requires that either “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” be displayed on the plate, along with the county name and the expiration decals. This statute also allows Tennesseans to choose “In God We Trust” as a plate option.

Beginning January 3, 2022, the new Tennessee license plates will be available online and in-person, as residents complete their annual tag renewals. Anderson County Clerk Jeff Cole says that personalized tags will also have the new design and will be eligible for pick up during the month the plate expires.

This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

In Anderson County, Cole reminds citizens that when picking up the new plates, to not “forget that the Clinton and Oak Ridge offices have a drive-through, which is an express option that is offered by the Anderson County Clerk’s office.”