New Salem Baptist hosts a singing celebration Sunday

New Salem Baptist Church, at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway in Clinton, and Pastor Tim Thomas
invite everyone to a Singing Celebration entitled “A Baby Changes Everything,” with the New Salem Baptist Church Ensemble Singers, and Special Guest Emily Street from the University of Alabama.  The celebration will be held on Sunday, December 19th at 10:30 am and everyone is welcomed and encouraged to attend.

