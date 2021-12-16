Myrna Loy Williams, age 86, of Clinton

Myrna Loy Williams, age 86, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at Methodist Medical Center on December 13.  She graduated from Clinton High School and Ft. Sanders School of Nursing where she became a floor head nurse.  Later, she worked at a local nursing home. Myrna loved family, music, church, and reading.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Williams; daughter Cristy Barker. 
 Survivors are granddaughter, Michaela Barker; sisters, Audrey Leitten of Winter Park, FL, Judy Foster of Heiskell, Kay Price of Clinton; brother, Bill Loy of Tucker, Ga., and several nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends will be at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will follow at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

