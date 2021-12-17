‘Mother Clara’ to serve as Grand Marshal at OS Christmas Parade

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

The annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade will be held tonight (Friday, December 17th) at 6 pm, beginning at Arrowhead Park. The theme is ‘A Hometown Christmas.”

Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, known to most as “Mother Clara,” will serve as the Grand Marshal for tonight’s proceedings.  Mother Clara recently celebrated her 101st birthday, and is described by the Mayme Carmichael School Organization as one of “Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels.”

She will join Mayor Omer Cox, other town officials, the Oliver Springs Historical Society, and a host of others for the final Christmas Parade of the season here in our area.  It will start at Arrowhead Park near the high school at 6 pm and wind its way through downtown Oliver Springs.

Everyone is invited to come and celebrate the season in Oliver Springs.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

MCCX staff donate thousands of gifts to area children

(TDOC)  Staff from the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) spent the day delivering thousands of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.