‘Mother Clara’ to serve as Grand Marshal at OS Christmas Parade

The annual Oliver Springs Christmas Parade will be held tonight (Friday, December 17th) at 6 pm, beginning at Arrowhead Park. The theme is ‘A Hometown Christmas.”

Mrs. Clara Hall Hughes, known to most as “Mother Clara,” will serve as the Grand Marshal for tonight’s proceedings. Mother Clara recently celebrated her 101st birthday, and is described by the Mayme Carmichael School Organization as one of “Oliver Springs’ most precious jewels.”

She will join Mayor Omer Cox, other town officials, the Oliver Springs Historical Society, and a host of others for the final Christmas Parade of the season here in our area. It will start at Arrowhead Park near the high school at 6 pm and wind its way through downtown Oliver Springs.

Everyone is invited to come and celebrate the season in Oliver Springs.