Miltary Veterans Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted)  Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast, and special holiday cheer.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally co-sponsored this month by Lewis Ridenour and Matchette Construction, LLC.  Both Lewis Ridenour and Shane Matchette were a part of the founding organizational efforts to get the breakfasts started in May of 2016.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 11th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.  Christmas decorations will replace the usual patriotic decorations. 

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for its role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. 

January 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Ryan Spitzer; February 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club, and March 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Brian Hunt.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.   

