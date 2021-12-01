Michael “Mike” Lynn Freels, age 62, formerly of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 108 Views

Michael “Mike” Lynn Freels, age 62, formerly of Clinton, passed away at Roane Medical Center on November 26, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1959, and lived most of his life in this area. He was a machinist by trade. Mike enjoyed boating and was an avid UT sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his father: Alfred Wayne Freels; grandson: Aiden Lee Long; and sister-in-law: Betty Hensley Freels.

Mike is survived by his mother: Elmira Loflen Freels; children: Shanna Freels, Kara Lollar, and Kristina “Paige” Freels; grandchildren: Kaylee Freels, Jordan Freels, Lily Adkisson, Bryce Green, and Chase Green; brothers: Steve Freels, Barry Freels and wife Becky; special friend: Julie Wall and by extended family and friends.    

 A graveside service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Freels family. www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Patricia Faye Barber, age 58, of Clinton

Patricia Faye Barber, age 58, of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 25, 2021, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.