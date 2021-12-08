MEDIC to celebrate holidays, support ET Children’s Hospital

Jim Harris

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating the holiday season by rewarding Friends and Family for donating and supporting East TN Children’s Hospital. 

All next week—Monday, December 13th through Friday, the 17th, donors will receive a coupon for Chick-fil-A, MEDIC gift, and Texas Roadhouse coupons. Donors are also entered to win $50 Food City gift cards and an Apple Watch.

MEDIC also says that donors should make sure they know who their favorite staff member is so that they, too will be entered to win prizes. 

MEDIC will be supporting East TN Children’s Hospital through its ‘Skip the Gift’ program through December 24th.   For each donor who chooses to skip the MEDIC gift (either a shirt or blanket), MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH.

Donors at the Ailor Avenue location will receive a ticket to vote for their favorite tree. Donors may also bring toys to donate to ETCH. Those can be brought to any location.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow MEDIC staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

