MEDIC offers even more holiday enticements to blood donors

MEDIC continues to celebrate the holiday season and our donors as well as supporting East TN Children’s Hospital amid a nationwide shortage in blood supplies.

To entice donors to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to make a potentially life-saving blood donation, from December 20th through the 24th, donors will receive a special edition long-sleeve t-shirt, Ober Gatlinburg pass, Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Of course, their “Skip the Gift” promotion supporting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues through Christmas Eve, during which if you skip the free t-shirt or fleece blanket, MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH.

All donors from the 20th through the 22nd will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see the Tennessee Titans play on January 2nd. The winner will be drawn on December 27th and contacted by a MEDIC staff member.

All donors from the 20th through the 24th will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Reba McEntire. The winner of that drawing will also be drawn on December 27th and contacted by a MEDIC staff member.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.