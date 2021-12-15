MEDIC offers even more holiday enticements to blood donors

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

MEDIC continues to celebrate the holiday season and our donors as well as supporting East TN Children’s Hospital amid a nationwide shortage in blood supplies. 

To entice donors to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to make a potentially life-saving blood donation, from December 20th through the 24th, donors will receive a special edition long-sleeve t-shirt, Ober Gatlinburg pass, Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.  Of course, their “Skip the Gift” promotion supporting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues through Christmas Eve, during which if you skip the free t-shirt or fleece blanket, MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH. 

All donors from the 20th through the 22nd will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see the Tennessee Titans play on January 2nd. The winner will be drawn on December 27th and contacted by a MEDIC staff member.

All donors from the 20th through the 24th will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Reba McEntire. The winner of that drawing will also be drawn on December 27th and contacted by a MEDIC staff member.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Santa making pre-flight stop in Clinton

Santa Claus will be making a pre-Christmas Week stop at St. Mark United Methodist Church …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.