MEDIC looks to close 2021 out on a high note

MEDIC is encouraging donations the week after Christmas to continue to stabilize the regional blood supply.

Donors will receive a MEDIC beanie (while supplies last), a $15 e-gift card, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Donors are also automatically entered into a $50 Food City gift card in daily drawings.

MEDIC will close at 4 PM on December 31st and is closed on January 1st.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.