MCCX staff donate thousands of gifts to area children

(TDOC) Staff from the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) spent the day delivering thousands of gifts to local school children earlier this week. Several hundred wrapped gifts were taken to the Morgan County Head Start and over 3,000 more were delivered to the Morgan County School System’s Central Office. The gifts will be given out to students who’re enrolled in the Angel Tree program.

MCCX has partnered with the Morgan County School system for over a decade, taking hundreds of ‘angels’ each year. This year MCCX officers and staff took the names of 350 children from the Angel Tree. Toy collections and fundraisers were held all year, collecting enough toys and articles of clothing to ensure each ‘angel’ received eight to ten presents each.

“Some of the children in our school system may not receive any gifts this Christmas,” said Lorrie Armes, Coordinator of Parent Outreach for Morgan County Schools. “Thanks to the kindness and generosity of the officers and staff at MCCX, there will be a lot of really happy children this Christmas. We’d like to thank the officers and everyone at MCCX for their continued support to our community and especially our children.”

“We love to do this,” said Larenda McCormick, Fiscal Director for MCCX. “The children are the most important and valuable part of our community, and we want to make sure we do our part to look after them and provide them when we can.”

The donated and delivered gifts will be sent to children at Petros-Joyner Elementary, Wartburg-Central Elementary, Sunbright School, and Coalfield School.