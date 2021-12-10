Marilyn Ruth Ann Wilson, age 78 of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Marilyn was born December 12, 1942 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Ruby Foust Wilson. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She loved collecting teddy bears, going to the beach, singing along with Elvis, and anything Elvis. In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Dean Wilson.

Sister Carolyn and Jerry Slover of Andersonville

Several Cousins and other family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center CCU nurses, NHC Nursing Home, and Dr. Elliott at Methodist Medical Center for their compassion and care given to Marilyn.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will take place following the funeral service on Sunday at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Heiskell.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.