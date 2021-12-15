Margaret Worthington Loudermilk, age 95, of Lake City

Margaret Worthington Loudermilk, age 95, of Lake City, passed away on December 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Coal Creek on January 24, 1926 to the late John L. Worthington and Sallie Cantrell Worthington. Margaret was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved Lady Vols basketball, a proud and strong Democrat. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Fred Loudermilk, sister Anna Lou Worthington and Johnnie Trew, brother James Worthington, son in law Bob Trammell, Nephew Jimmy Shannon, and neice Jeanie Trew. She is survived by:

Daughter                      Nancy Trammell                       Knox

sister                            Mary Ellen Shannon                 GA

Grandchildren               Robin Trammell Latham           Knox 

                                     Barbie Trammell Wenk & Alan   Nashville

Great Grandchildren    Devin Latham

                                     Philip Wenk

                                     Maggie Wenk

Visitation: 1:00pm – 2:30pm, Tuesday December 14, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 2:30pm, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips

Graveside: To follow funeral service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Main Street Baptist Church

