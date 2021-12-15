Margaret Worthington Loudermilk, age 95, of Lake City, passed away on December 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Coal Creek on January 24, 1926 to the late John L. Worthington and Sallie Cantrell Worthington. Margaret was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved Lady Vols basketball, a proud and strong Democrat. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Fred Loudermilk, sister Anna Lou Worthington and Johnnie Trew, brother James Worthington, son in law Bob Trammell, Nephew Jimmy Shannon, and neice Jeanie Trew. She is survived by:

Daughter Nancy Trammell Knox

sister Mary Ellen Shannon GA

Grandchildren Robin Trammell Latham Knox

Barbie Trammell Wenk & Alan Nashville

Great Grandchildren Devin Latham

Philip Wenk

Maggie Wenk

Visitation: 1:00pm – 2:30pm, Tuesday December 14, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 2:30pm, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips

Graveside: To follow funeral service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Main Street Baptist Church