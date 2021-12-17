Man acquitted in 2018 shooting case

Jim Harris

Following a two-day trial in Anderson County, a former TDOC parole officer once accused of shooting into an unoccupied home was found not guilty by a jury. 

Chad Reep had been charged in February 2019 with crimes related to an incident that reportedly occurred on September 22nd, 2018 in which someone fired shots at a house, breaking a glass door, and striking an interior wall.  No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reep was indicted in connection to the case and terminated by TDOC shortly thereafter, but his legal team and other advocates have notified us that he was found not guilty on charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism, and aggravated trespassing following a two-day jury trial that took place in an Anderson County courtroom Tuesday and Wednesday.

