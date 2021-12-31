Lucky 13! Dragons cap off week with another win

The Clinton Dragons downed St. Xavier (OH), 74-59, on Thursday to wrap up their stay at the Rock Holiday Classic in Windermere, Florida as the only tournament participant to win all three of their games.

Jeremiah Blauvelt led CHS (13-1) with 24 points, while Lane Harrison and Jackson Garner tallied 14 apiece, Rishon Bright added 13, and Hunter Rupert had nine. As a team, Clinton hit 13 three-pointers as they won their 13th straight game.

Garner was named tournament MVP, while Blauvelt, Bright and Trace Thackerson earned all-tournament honors.