Local Sports: XTown Showdown turns into Dragon sweep

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3RD

Clinton girls 54 Anderson County 47…After a sluggish start that included a scoreless first quarter from senior standout Sarah Burton, the Lady Dragons rallied to win their district opener on the road at archrivals AC. Burton overcame the slow start that had a lot to do with the Lady Mavs’ defense to score a game-high 21 points and is now just 22 points away from the all-time school scoring record currently held by her coach, Alicia Phillips. Freshman Bailey Burroughs stepped up with another strong effort, scoring 13 points and grabbing double-digit rebounds for CHS (3-2, 1-0). Emily Mustard (19 points) and Kylee Alvis (13) paced the now 3-2, 0-1 Lady Mavs.

Clinton boys 70 Anderson County 38…The Dragons started fast, kept the hammer down and never let up as they rolled at Anderson County. Rishon Bright scored 21 points and Jackson Garner 19 to lead the Dragons to their fifth straight win and a 1-0 record to start their limited District schedule. Conner Martin led AC (4-2, 0-1) with 14 points.

ELSEWHERE

Campbell County girls 41 Grainger 39…Grainger boys 85 Campbell County 78

Kingston girls 58 Harriman 56…Kingston boys 73 Harriman 57

Sunbright girls 51 Midway 27…Sunbright boys 60 Midway 41

Wartburg girls 42 Oakdale 34…Wartburg boys 66 Oakdale 46

Scott girls 57 Halls 42…Halls boys 67 Scott 63

Coalfield girls 58 Sale Creek 54…Sale Creek boys 51 Coalfield 35

South-Doyle girls 58 Karns 55…South-Doyle boys 69 Karns 62

Carter girls 50 Gibbs 41…Carter boys 72 Gibbs 39

Union County girls 69 Knox Ambassadors 22…Union County boys 75 Knox Ambassadors 45

Rockwood girls 38 Lookout Valley 21…Rockwood boys 77 Lookout Valley 29

(Saturday) Unaka girls 80 Jellico 38…Jellico boys 80 Unaka 70

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY

3A: Alcoa 45 East Nashville 14…7 th straight title, 20 th overall for Tornadoes

Alcoa 45 East Nashville 14…7 straight title, 20 overall for Tornadoes 1A: South Pittsburg 24 McKenzie 21

South Pittsburg 24 McKenzie 21 5A: Powell 42 Page 34…1st state title for Powell

SATURDAY

4A: Tullahoma 21 Elizabethton 14

Tullahoma 21 Elizabethton 14 2A: Westview 55 Hampton 14

Westview 55 Hampton 14 6A: Oakland 43 Summit 26