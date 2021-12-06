Local Sports: XTown Showdown turns into Dragon sweep

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3RD
Clinton girls 54 Anderson County 47…After a sluggish start that included a scoreless first quarter from senior standout Sarah Burton, the Lady Dragons rallied to win their district opener on the road at archrivals AC. Burton overcame the slow start that had a lot to do with the Lady Mavs’ defense to score a game-high 21 points and is now just 22 points away from the all-time school scoring record currently held by her coach, Alicia Phillips. Freshman Bailey Burroughs stepped up with another strong effort, scoring 13 points and grabbing double-digit rebounds for CHS (3-2, 1-0). Emily Mustard (19 points) and Kylee Alvis (13) paced the now 3-2, 0-1 Lady Mavs.
Clinton boys 70 Anderson County 38…The Dragons started fast, kept the hammer down and never let up as they rolled at Anderson County. Rishon Bright scored 21 points and Jackson Garner 19 to lead the Dragons to their fifth straight win and a 1-0 record to start their limited District schedule. Conner Martin led AC (4-2, 0-1) with 14 points.
ELSEWHERE
- Campbell County girls 41 Grainger 39…Grainger boys 85 Campbell County 78
- Kingston girls 58 Harriman 56…Kingston boys 73 Harriman 57
- Sunbright girls 51 Midway 27…Sunbright boys 60 Midway 41
- Wartburg girls 42 Oakdale 34…Wartburg boys 66 Oakdale 46
- Scott girls 57 Halls 42…Halls boys 67 Scott 63
- Coalfield girls 58 Sale Creek 54…Sale Creek boys 51 Coalfield 35
- South-Doyle girls 58 Karns 55…South-Doyle boys 69 Karns 62
- Carter girls 50 Gibbs 41…Carter boys 72 Gibbs 39
- Union County girls 69 Knox Ambassadors 22…Union County boys 75 Knox Ambassadors 45
- Rockwood girls 38 Lookout Valley 21…Rockwood boys 77 Lookout Valley 29
- (Saturday) Unaka girls 80 Jellico 38…Jellico boys 80 Unaka 70
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
FRIDAY
- 3A: Alcoa 45 East Nashville 14…7th straight title, 20th overall for Tornadoes
- 1A: South Pittsburg 24 McKenzie 21
- 5A: Powell 42 Page 34…1st state title for Powell
SATURDAY
- 4A: Tullahoma 21 Elizabethton 14
- 2A: Westview 55 Hampton 14
- 6A: Oakland 43 Summit 26