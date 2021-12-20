Live Nativity returns to Little Ponderosa

On Tuesday, December 21st (tomorrow) the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue will hold its second annual Community Christmas Event, and the entire community is welcome.

The zoo will host a drive-thru live Nativity beginning Tuesday night at 6 pm, and admission is absolutely free. The staff and management of the beloved zoo are bringing this event to the community along with the generous support of numerous sponsors.

The drive-thru Nativity opens at 6 pm Tuesday, December 21st, and the zoo is located at 629 Granite Road in Clinton.

For more, visit https://littleponderosazoo.com/.