Literacy grants for 2022 are now open for projects in Anderson and Roane counties. The grants are made possible by the annual Lunch for Literacy in Oak Ridge, a joint effort by Altrusa of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club.

Application packages must be received by January 15. If you would like an application or have questions, send an email to lunch4literacygrants@gmail.com or call Dean Cheatham at (760) 443-4379.